Yaduveer hits the road for his first brush with political convention

March 15, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Wadiyar at the party’s OBC convention in Madikeri on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar hit the road to mingle with the party workers and leaders across the constituency on Friday.

Soon after his maiden visit to the Mysuru BJP office on Thursday evening, Mr. Yaduveer had brief interaction with office bearers and the rank and file of the party before calling on senior leaders.

On Friday, he travelled to Madikeri and other parts of Kodagu in what the party sources said was a courtesy call after being nominated as the BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency. He took part in the BJP State OBC convention in Madikeri along with senior party leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan in what was his first brush with the party’s official programme.

 On the return journey back to Mysuru, the party workers and office bearers in Periyapatana and Hunsur also met him for a while and exchanged pleasantries. Sources in the BJP said a detailed programme schedule will be prepared once the Election Commission announces the date of polling on Saturday. Mr. Yaduveer is expected to crisscross not only Mysuru and Kodagu but the adjoining districts where the erstwhile royal family commands respect.

