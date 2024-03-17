Yaduveer hits the campaign trail

March 17, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was first off the starting block to hit the campaign trail on Sunday even as the Congress which is his main rival, was yet to announce its candidate.

Mr. Yaduveer began his campaign from Kyatamaranahalli in N.R. Assembly segment and was accompanied by local office-bearers of the party besides senior leaders.

The BJP workers accorded a traditional welcome to Mr. Yaduveer near the Tent House Circle and ushered him to the nearby Huliyamma temple where prayers were conducted for his victory. The people of Kyatamaranahalli gathered on both the sides of the road to get a glimpse of Yaduveer as he greeted and walked past them.

The campaign trail was preceded by Yaduveer meeting senior leaders of both the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) in the last two days besides calling on religious heads to seek their blessings.

The entry of Yaduveer who is the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, has put the Congress in a piquant position as it cannot be seen directly attacking him given the reverence the family commands in parts of Mysuru.

At the same time, the Congress was putting its head together to field a formidable candidate which is likely to be announced in due course. Incidentally, the erstwhile royal family is back in politics after a gap of 20 years when the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar – who was elected to the Parliament from Mysuru on Congress ticket four times – lost in the 2004 polls.

With the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) entering into a pre-poll pact, the latter has not fielded any candidate and is campaigning for Yaduveer. Thus Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness a direct contest between the two main players – the Congress and the BJP with the latter being the first to get off the starting block for the April 26 elections.

