Yaduveer hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on erstwhile princely states

Scion of the erstwhile royal family and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has taken to social media to hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian royalty in an opinion piece written for a newspaper recently.

Mr. Gandhi in his analysis had dubbed the maharajas and the nawabs as being coerced or they being more pliant or even susceptible to be bribed, to partner with the East India company.

This has triggered a backlash from many of the erstwhile royals and Mr. Yaduveer on his social media account remarked that Rahul Gandhi’s lack of knowledge of true history was on constant display.

Mr. Yaduveer said that Mr. Gandhi’s latest statement, via an article reflect his ignorance of the contributions made by the erstwhile princely states towards today’s Bharat.

The MP drew attention to what he described as “the patronisation of Bharatiya heritage by the erstwhile princely states”, and said that without their contribution many of the traditions that is held dear in the present times may have been lost. Mr. Yaduveer also sought to highlight the ‘’sacrifices’’ made by the erstwhile royals and the princely states, towards the formation of a unified India.

He concluded saying ‘’I strongly condemn his choice of words in the article and the insinuations made by him’’.