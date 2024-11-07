 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yaduveer hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on erstwhile princely states

Published - November 07, 2024 06:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Scion of the erstwhile royal family and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has taken to social media to hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian royalty in an opinion piece written for a newspaper recently.

Mr. Gandhi in his analysis had dubbed the maharajas and the nawabs as being coerced or they being more pliant or even susceptible to be bribed, to partner with the East India company.

This has triggered a backlash from many of the erstwhile royals and Mr. Yaduveer on his social media account remarked that Rahul Gandhi’s lack of knowledge of true history was on constant display.

Mr. Yaduveer said that Mr. Gandhi’s latest statement, via an article reflect his ignorance of the contributions made by the erstwhile princely states towards today’s Bharat.

The MP drew attention to what he described as “the patronisation of Bharatiya heritage by the erstwhile princely states”, and said that without their contribution many of the traditions that is held dear in the present times may have been lost. Mr. Yaduveer also sought to highlight the ‘’sacrifices’’ made by the erstwhile royals and the princely states, towards the formation of a unified India.

 He concluded saying ‘’I strongly condemn his choice of words in the article and the insinuations made by him’’.

Published - November 07, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.