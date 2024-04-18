GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yaduveer goes around Krishnaraja seeking support

April 18, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Stepping up his campaign in Mysuru city, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, held a road show in parts of Krishnaraja assembly constituency here. He was accompanied by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former Mayor Shivakumar and other leaders of the party.

Mr. Wadiyar, who has been touring across Mysuru and Kodagu districts seeking support from the voters, was affectionately greeted by the local residents who welcomed him showering flowers.

He toured the constituency after garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Ashokapuram. He met the residents and urged them to support him. He also visited some temples in the area.

He began his election campaign early, covering various places in MCC ward numbers 51, 54, 49, 59, 55, 50 and 56.

He has already covered many wards coming under Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari constituencies.

Mr. Wadiyar campaigned in Hunsur with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, where a large crowd assembled on Tuesday evening. He sought votes for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister has said the development that was seen in the last ten years is like a movie trailer and a full-length film is remaining. Let us all support the Prime Minister for realising his wish of a developed India by 2047,” he said, while addressing the gathering in Hunsur.

In Sunnadakeri

During his road show in Sunnadakeri, Mr. Wadiyar said he has a vision for bringing more employment to Mysuru, making use of various initiatives launched by the Narendra Modi government and working towards developing industrial growth in the constituency.

The Prime Minister has already stated his vision in the manifesto. He wants to improve the country’s name at the global level. Various projects have already been launched to push India’s growth. Karnataka has been identified as an IT hub, and more push will be given for the State’s development, he said, at his campaign.

