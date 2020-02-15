Yaduveer for Devaraja Market conservation

The scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has opposed the proposed demolition of Devaraja Market.

Interacting with mediapersons in the city on Saturday, Mr.Yaduveer drew attention to the recent statements of the Mayor and other MCC council members that the expert and heritage committee members have given their consent for demolition of the 135 year-old heritage building on the grounds that it was structurally weak.

Mr. Yaduveer said the expert committee did not have professional conservation architects or archaeologists well-versed with the conservation of buildings using lime and mortar. The expert committee was filled with civil engineers who know only of cement and modern construction materials but are unaware of conservation aspects using traditional materials. Hence the expert committee reports cannot be accepted and has to be rejected, he said.

Mr. Yaduveer said it was not correct to state that the High Court has ordered its demolition; it had only directed that a committee of heritage and conservation experts be formed and a decision taken based on its report.

Mayor Tasneem and other councillors had paid a visit to the Devaraja Market early this month and had announced that the council would recommend its demolition as it entailed the safety of the public. The final decision has to be taken by the government but other sources in the MCC said in the absence of funds for construction of a new market, and a DPR which is approved by the MCC council and other authorities, the demolition cannot be rushed through. Meanwhile, the issue is still pending before the Court as the Devaraja Market tenants had filed a case and the final order is still awaited.