Yaduveer for banning pigeon feeding near Mysuru palace

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has called for strict action against feeding pigeons near Mysuru palace and other heritage statue circles in the city.

Addressing a public meeting near Mysuru palace on Sunday, Mr. Yaduveer, who is also the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, called for a law against the feeding of pigeons near the palace and other heritage structures in the city not only for the threat they posed to the structures but also from the public health perspective.

He cited a naturalist Madhu, and said the blue rock pigeons, or the common pigeon variety are capable of finding their food in ‘urban wildlife’. “We don’t have to feed them like we do domesticated animals like cows and dogs that depend on us,” he said.

Seeking to highlight the public health concern arising out of the practice, Mr. Yaduveer said there is a threat of asthmatic attacks and other diseases, particularly among the children.

He also referred to the observations made by noted historian N.S. Rangaraju, retired professor, Department of Ancient History and Archeology, University of Mysore, said the droppings of the pigeons contain a high amount of toxic acid that affect the heritage structures made out of marble and other materials.

Apart from the Mysuru palace, there are many heritage structures in the vicinity including the statues of Chamara Wadiyar, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, and Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, besides the statue of B.R. Ambedkar, all of which are made out of marble.

He said there were other structures like Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building also nearby and it was important to protect them from any damage. Mysuru’s attraction is on account of its heritage structures, he reminded.

He called upon the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation Ashaad Ur Rahman Sharief to bring in a law against the practice of pigeon feeding.

On the occasion, Mr. Yaduveer also acknowledged the assurance given by Vinod from the Jain Samaj that they will stop providing food grains to feed the pigeons.

During his address at the meeting, Mr. Yaduveer said his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar was among the first ones to have opposed the practice of feeding pigeons near Mysuru palace. She had forwarded several complaints she had received to the office of the Mysuru Lok Sabha MP.

The meeting was attended by naturalist Madhu, Rangaraju, Mysore Grahakara Parishat’s (MGP) Bhamy V. Shenoy, BJP leaders L. Nagendra and Raghu Kautilya, and others.

