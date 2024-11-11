Yaduveer flays DKS for his remarks on Bandipur night traffic ban

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his opposition to Deputy Chief Minister D.K.. Shivakumar’s statements in Wayanad that the ‘Government would take all necessary steps to lift the night travel restrictions’ (through Bandipur).

Mr.Yaduveer lashed out at Mr. Shivakumar on X saying: “Bandipur’s natural beauty and ecological diversity are treasures that belong to the wildlife thriving within it. Allowing night travel through this sanctuary endangers these species and invites human-wildlife conflict. The recent statement by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, assuring the lifting of the night travel ban on NH 766 for political gain during the Wayanad bypolls, is both irresponsible and condemnable. Karnataka’s wildlife cannot be jeopardised for electoral gains in another State. Our government should protect, not compromise, the sanctity of these ecological zones,” said Mr. Yaduveer.

