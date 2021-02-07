Yaduveer files police complaint over fake Twitter account

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police against a fake Twitter account opened in his name.
The fake Twitter account, which had stumped social media users on an earlier occasion also, on February 4 tweeted on the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the controversial new farm laws. But Mr. Yaduveer, who clarified that he does not have a Twitter account, told reporters in Mysuru on Saturday that it was the same account that had tweeted in his name a couple of months ago. “Last time, it could not be tracked,” he said, adding that this time Twitter has been involved to ensure the fake account is deleted. By Saturday evening, the fake account had disappeared.
He said fake accounts had been opened on different social media platforms in his name during the last two or three years.
The same Twitter account had conducted a poll in August 2020 seeking public opinion on Mr. Yaduveer joining politics. Mr. Yaduveer had quickly taken to Instagram to clarify that the account was fake.
Meanwhile, fielding reporters’ queries on his stand on the farmers’ stir, he said he did not find it appropriate to elaborate on the issue publicly. However, he called upon people to support India’s unity and expressed hope for an early solution to the issue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath