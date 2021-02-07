Yaduveer files police complaint over fake Twitter account

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police against a fake Twitter account opened in his name.

The fake Twitter account, which had stumped social media users on an earlier occasion also, on February 4 tweeted on the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the controversial new farm laws. But Mr. Yaduveer, who clarified that he does not have a Twitter account, told reporters in Mysuru on Saturday that it was the same account that had tweeted in his name a couple of months ago. “Last time, it could not be tracked,” he said, adding that this time Twitter has been involved to ensure the fake account is deleted. By Saturday evening, the fake account had disappeared.

He said fake accounts had been opened on different social media platforms in his name during the last two or three years.

The same Twitter account had conducted a poll in August 2020 seeking public opinion on Mr. Yaduveer joining politics. Mr. Yaduveer had quickly taken to Instagram to clarify that the account was fake.

Meanwhile, fielding reporters’ queries on his stand on the farmers’ stir, he said he did not find it appropriate to elaborate on the issue publicly. However, he called upon people to support India’s unity and expressed hope for an early solution to the issue.