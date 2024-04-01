Yaduveer files nomination, declares assets worth about ₹4.99 crore

April 01, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

Scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat on Monday, has declared assets worth a total of ₹ 4.99 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Mr. Yaduveer was originally scheduled to file his nomination papers on April 3, he turned up at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Election Office for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, and submitted two sets of nomination papers.

He was accompanied by his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and BJP leaders including Krishnaraja Assembly constituency MLA Srivatsa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, a group of BJP leaders including former Hassan MLA Preetam Gowda, Mysuru city BJP president, and former MLA L. Nagendra, BJP’s State Vice President Rajendra, and former MLC Siddaraju reached the Mysuru Palace and handed over the BJP’s B form to Mr. Yaduveer in the presence of Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Later, Mr. Yaduveer proceeded to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru and submitted his nomination papers.

Auspicious

Sources in the BJP said that a decision was taken to submit the nomination papers on Monday as the day was found to be “auspicious”. However, Mr. Yaduveer will be submitting another set of nomination papers on April 3 as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party had already announced that Mr. Yaduveer will submit his nomination papers on April 3 by proceeding to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in a procession after offering pooja at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. He was scheduled to be accompanied by State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and incumbent MP Pratap Simha to file his nomination papers.

Affidavit

Meanwhile, the affidavit filed by the 32-year-old Yaduveer, son of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and resident of F-1, The Palace Mysore, Mysore – 570001, has shown assets worth a total of ₹ 4,99,59,303 in his name.

The assets in the names of his spouse and dependent are worth ₹ 1,04,25,000 and ₹ 3,63,55,343 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affidavit does not include any immovable properties like agricultural land, non-agricultural land or commercial or residential buildings in his name, his spouse or dependent’s names.

His assets, however, include gold and silver jewellery and bullion worth ₹ 3,39,00,000 in his name, ₹ 1,02,50,000 in the name of his wife and ₹ 24,50,000 in the name of his dependent.

Mr. Yaduveer has declared bank deposits and investments in bonds and shares worth a total of ₹ 1,36,04,303, which also includes ₹1,00,000 cash in hand.

As per his income tax returns, Mr. Yaduveer has shown an income of ₹ 28,42,970 during 2022-23, ₹8,51,340 during 2021-22, and ₹1,68,330 during 2020-21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.