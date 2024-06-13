ADVERTISEMENT

Yaduveer favours conservation of Mysuru’s heritage 

Published - June 13, 2024 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP from Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Thursday said he will lay emphasis for the conservation of 125-year-old Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building.

“Both need to be conserved without demolition. I had explained in the past my view on the restoration of the two heritage properties. They can be restored to their original past,” he told reporters here.

Mr. Wadiyar, who had visited the market during the elections to seek the traders’ support, had earlier expressed his solidarity with the tenants by paying a visit to the heritage market during a debate on the fate of the structures with the local authorities keen to bring down the structure to pave the way for a new market structure.

Mr. Wadiyar had suggested restoring the market and the Lansdowne building to their original glory as he had observed that the cultural identity of Mysuru is rooted in heritage.

The traders and the heritage conservationists had expressed happiness over Mr. Wadiyar’s stand.

