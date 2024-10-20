Yaduveer, CSIR DG to attend CFTRI’s 75th Foundation Day

This premier food research laboratory located in an imperial palace in the ‘city of palaces’ – Mysuru – and whose innovations in the area of food science and technology are remarkable and crucial for nutritional security is entering its 75th year of formation on Monday.

Situated on the premises of the Cheluvamba Vilas Mansion, on the sprawling 150-acre campus in the heart of Mysuru that was donated for housing the institute by the then Maharaja of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) lab, which was established on October 21, 1950, is basking in the glory of its successes over the decades.

The institute has to its credit over 400 technologies, and its scientists have also launched more than 20 new technologies on millets. The number of technologies developed by it may soon cross 500, considering the pace of its research in 14 R&D departments and six supportive departments.

According to the scientists, the institute has delivered significant technologies in the form of products, processes or equipment design in the last seven decades. The CFTRI, on average, develops 15 to 20 technologies yearly, and many get transferred to interested entrepreneurs every year. Its research revolves around four themes — engineering sciences, technology development, translational research and food protection and safety.

Celebration on Tuesday

On October 22, the CSIR-CFTRI is celebrating its 75th Foundation Day on its campus at 5 p.m. Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is the chief guest on the occasion. N. Kalaiselvi, director general, CSIR, and Secretary, DSIR, Central Ministry of Science and Technology, will be the guest of honour. CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh will preside. Some of the former directors of the institute will also be present.

On the occasion, the audio of CSIR-CFTRI song will be released besides the books, new products and also signing of an MoU. The new facility of CFTRI will also be launched.

Ground-breaking innovations

The institute says it has been successful in realising its objectives — developing innovative food products and processes for the market, as many of these products are in day-to-day use by the people. Its R and D lays a strong emphasis on processing grains, pulses, oilseeds, spices, fruits, vegetables, packaging, meat, fish, and poultry, according to the institute.

The CFTRI has been identified as the country’s food referral lab for testing and analysis of food samples because of its expertise.

The CFTRI helped the State governments of Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha to fight malnutrition in children, launching nutrition intervention programmes, which, according to the institute, were useful in addressing the issue and improving the nutritional status of Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children.

Nutrition supplements such as spirulina chikki, high protein biscuits, high protein rusks, fortified mango bar etc., were specially developed to address nutritional deficiencies.