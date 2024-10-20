GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yaduveer, CSIR DG to attend CFTRI’s 75th Foundation Day

The country’s premier food research lab was established in 1950 and it functions in Cheluvamba Vilas Mansion - an imperial palace whose area is spread over 150 acres

Published - October 20, 2024 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysuru has to its credit over 400 technologies.

The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysuru has to its credit over 400 technologies. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

This premier food research laboratory located in an imperial palace in the ‘city of palaces’ – Mysuru – and whose innovations in the area of food science and technology are remarkable and crucial for nutritional security is entering its 75th year of formation on Monday.

Situated on the premises of the Cheluvamba Vilas Mansion, on the sprawling 150-acre campus in the heart of Mysuru that was donated for housing the institute by the then Maharaja of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) lab, which was established on October 21, 1950, is basking in the glory of its successes over the decades.

The institute has to its credit over 400 technologies, and its scientists have also launched more than 20 new technologies on millets. The number of technologies developed by it may soon cross 500, considering the pace of its research in 14 R&D departments and six supportive departments.

According to the scientists, the institute has delivered significant technologies in the form of products, processes or equipment design in the last seven decades. The CFTRI, on average, develops 15 to 20 technologies yearly, and many get transferred to interested entrepreneurs every year. Its research revolves around four themes — engineering sciences, technology development, translational research and food protection and safety.

Celebration on Tuesday

On October 22, the CSIR-CFTRI is celebrating its 75th Foundation Day on its campus at 5 p.m. Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is the chief guest on the occasion. N. Kalaiselvi, director general, CSIR, and Secretary, DSIR, Central Ministry of Science and Technology, will be the guest of honour. CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh will preside. Some of the former directors of the institute will also be present.

On the occasion, the audio of CSIR-CFTRI song will be released besides the books, new products and also signing of an MoU. The new facility of CFTRI will also be launched.

Ground-breaking innovations

The institute says it has been successful in realising its objectives — developing innovative food products and processes for the market, as many of these products are in day-to-day use by the people. Its R and D lays a strong emphasis on processing grains, pulses, oilseeds, spices, fruits, vegetables, packaging, meat, fish, and poultry, according to the institute.

The CFTRI has been identified as the country’s food referral lab for testing and analysis of food samples because of its expertise.

The CFTRI helped the State governments of Karnataka, West Bengal and Odisha to fight malnutrition in children, launching nutrition intervention programmes, which, according to the institute, were useful in addressing the issue and improving the nutritional status of Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children.

Nutrition supplements such as spirulina chikki, high protein biscuits, high protein rusks, fortified mango bar etc., were specially developed to address nutritional deficiencies.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.