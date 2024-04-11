Yaduveer campaigns in Hunsur

April 11, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar campaigned in Hunsur on Thursday and he was joined by Hunsur JD (S) MLA, G.D. Harish Gowda.

Mr. Wadiyar garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs and said he felt happy to start his campaign in Hunsur.

The reforms and policies that Devaraj Urs introduced were still remembered and were a model for any government. The pro-poor policies were now being continued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

He also recalled the connection of the erstwhile royal family with Hunsur.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Harish Gowda took exception to the statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about his father G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, on the development of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency.

People who were in responsible positions should not make statements without knowing the facts. Everybody knows the developments that have taken place in the constituency after Mr. Deve Gowda got elected. The Chief Minister should not make such statements keeping the past bitterness in mind.

Responding to the statement of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he said the Vokkaligas were aware of all developments and would vote consciously in this election. “It will start with the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat,” he replied.

Mr. Harish Gowda expressed confidence that Mr. Wadiyar would win the elections hands down.

A large number of JD(S) workers wished to see Mr. Modi becoming Prime Minister again, the MLA said.

