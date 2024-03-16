Yaduveer calls on senior JD(S) leaders

March 16, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar called on senior Janata Dal (Secular) leaders during the last 24 hours and sought their backing and support for the forthcoming elections.

While he met former MLA S.R. Mahesh at his office on Saturday, Yaduveer had called on Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on Friday.

Mr. Mahesh promised all support to Yaduveer and said that his victory was assured. He also dubbed the State government and the Congress under Siddaramaiah as one lacking in vision besides being bankrupt. Calling for greater coordination and unity among the workers of the two parties to ensure the victory of Yaduveer, Mr. Mahesh said that the contribution of the Wadiyars to the development of Mysuru was immense and people recall that. ‘’Voters of Mysuru and Kodagu have reposed immense faith in you and will ensure your victory with a huge margin,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yaduveer said that the vision of the erstwhile maharajas and the concept of Viksit Bharat promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in sync and he wished to contribute to attaining the vision of a developed India.

Mr. Deve Gowda who is touring in his constituency, said in Belavatta on Saturday that the contribution of the Wadiyars to the development of Mysuru was immense and hence people of the constituency were supportive of his candidature. As the BJP and the JD(S) was in alliance in the State, the latter will campaign in favour of Yaduveer, said Mr. Gowda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.