Yaduveer calls on administrator of Mysuru diocese

March 18, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who has been chosen as the BJP candidate for the coming Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru constituency, called on the administrator of Mysuru diocese Bernard Moras at Sanmargi, the Bishop House, in Bannimantap in the city on Monday.

Mr. Yaduveer was accompanied by the president of BJP’s State Minority Wing Anil Thomas and former MLA S.A. Ramdas.

The BJP candidate called on the leader of the Christian community in Mysuru to seek his blessings and support in the coming elections. It may be mentioned here that Mr. Yaduveer, who had already visited Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala and sought blessings of the pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, is scheduled to visit Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hills on Tuesday.

A statement from the BJP’s Mysuru city unit said Mr. Yaduveer will meet Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and seek his blessings.

Mr. Yaduveer’s meeting with the Seer of Suttur Mutt assumes significance in the light of the controversy over the installation of the statue of late Seer Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House circle in front of Mysuru Palace.

