Yaduveer assures to speak for the voiceless

April 23, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Devi Wadiyar at the People For Animals, Mysuru centre, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, visited People For Animals (PFA) Mysuru centre, on Tuesday as part of his ongoing campaign.

The visit to PFA amidst his hectic election campaign was reckoned to be unconventional but Mr. Yaduveer said that he wished to speak for the voiceless to ensure their welfare as well.

Accompanied by his wife Trishika Devi Wadiyar, Mr. Yaduveer visited various enclosures, got up close with some of the animals, and later engaged in an interaction with animal welfare supporters.

He emphasised the importance of representing the voiceless animals as well by way of speaking for or against policies that affect them. He also indicated willingness to collaborate with animal welfare groups.

Later, he planted a Palash sapling to mark his visit and spent more than 30 minutes apprising himself of the work being rendered at the PFA.

