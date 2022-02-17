Yadgir ZP CEO post remains vacant for 22 days

Then Chief Executive Officer Shilpa Sharma transferred on January 25

Yadgir Zilla Panchayat has become almost inactive without a Chief Executive Officer for the last 22 days after the then Chief Executive Officer Shilpa Sharma was transferred on January 25 this year.

And, the zilla panchayat is now facing the threat of losing ₹20 crore grants, which has already been released for development works, if the government does not send a Chief Executive Officer within the next couple of days.

After the transfer of Ms. Shilpa Sharma, the State Government posted an IAS officer Garima Panwar as Chief Executive Officer. But surprisingly her transfer here was cancelled on the same day itself. Since then, the post has remained vacant.

Several key departments, which come under the Chief Executive Officer, are facing the threat of grants lapsing. The Chief Executive Officer should supervise project implementation and expenditure of grants and also give the necessary administrative approvals for development works.

Since the post has remained vacant, the entire process related to development works has become severely affected.

“This is the first time that the Chief Executive Officer post here has been kept vacant for 22 days and this only shows utter neglect on the part of the State Government. Without a head for important departments, development works will be automatically affected. Therefore, the Government should transfer the IAS officer as Chief Executive Officer here to ensure the continuation of progress of the district,” Bheemanna Meti, a senior Congress leader, has said.

Yadgir district has been identified as one of the backward districts among others in the Kalyana Karnataka region and it is necessary to keep key posts occupied and ensure that they functioned effectively to take up development works.

As summer is approaching, some parts in the district may start facing drinking water issues. But, such issues may suffer without immediate resolution in the absence of a Chief Executive Officer.

“By this time, we could have held meetings on several issues, more particularly drinking water. But, without the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer the officers of the rural water supply division will not implement works above ₹1 lakh,” an officer said.