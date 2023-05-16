Yadgir voters expecting at least one Ministerial berth for those elected from the district

May 16, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Yadgir

Voters in three Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district have supported the Congress by electing Raja Venkatappa Naik in Shorapur, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur in Shahapur and Channareddy Patil Tunnur in Yadgir, who defeated Narasimha Nayak, Ameenaraddi Yalagi and Venkatareddy Mudnal, all from the BJP, respectively.

The other seat, Gurmitkal, was won by Sharanagouda Kandkur of the Janata Dal(S) who defeated Congress’ Baburao Chinchansur.

After these remarkable results, voters are now demanding at least one Ministerial post in the Congress government and also a district in-charge Minister post for those elected from the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raja Venkatappa Naik, who comes from a royal family, has won four times starting in 1994 on Karnataka Congress Party ticket. In 1999, 2013 and in 2023 he has won on Congress ticket defeating strong candidates Mr. Narasimha Naik and Shivanna Mangihal. However, he is yet to get a chance to serve as Minister in any government.

Mr. Sharabasappa Darshanapur, who belongs to the dominant Darshanapur family, has won five times starting in 1994 on a Janata Dal ticket. In 2004, he won on a Janata Dal(S) ticket and in 2008, 2018 and 2023, he won on a Congress ticket.

He served as Minister of State for Power under J.H. Patel in 1996 and also served as a Minister for Agriculture Marketing and was Minister in-charge of the then undivided Gulbarga district in the H.D. Kumaraswamy government in 2006.

Considering his experience of having served as Minister twice and also his seniority, Mr. Darshanapur may get a chance this time to occupy a Ministerial berth in the new government.

However, the followers of Mr. Raja Vankatappa Naik are also demanding a Ministerial berth for their leader as it may be his last term as an MLA as he may not contest elections in the future.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the party high command decides to give a chance to either Mr. Raja Venkatappa Naik or Mr. Darshnapur to ensure development of the district.

Prabhu Chavan was the district in-charge Minister when the BJP was in power.