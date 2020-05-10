Yadgir to get COVID-19test laboratory soon

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has said that Yadgir district will soon get a laboratory to test COVID-19 cases at the new district general hospital on the outskirts of Yadgir city.

While addressing a media conference in Yadgir on Sunday, Mr. Rao said that the State government has decided to establish the laboratory and the district administration is keen on setting it up at the new district hospital to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The process to set up other facilities and appoint staff, doctors and others is under way. Further, Truenat test will be conducted at the old district hospital before samples are sent for the final test at the proposed laboratory, he added.

Already, 32 oxygen beds are kept ready and another 100 beds will be ready shortly to attend to COVID-19 cases, he said. He said that samples from patients with symptoms are being collected at the district hospital, and in the Bhimarayanagudi and Surpur hospitals.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 10,518 persons, including migrant workers, from various parts of the State and 390 persons from Maharashtra and Goa came on 362 buses to Yadgir district. After necessary medical check-up, they have been referred for quarantine for 14 days, as per protocol, he added. A sum of ₹ 18.61 lakh fine has been collected and 1,283 vehicles have been seized for violating lockdown guidelines. As many 16 check-posts have been set up on the border to keep vigil on vehicle movement and carry out health checks for those passing through, Mr. Rao said.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, CEO Shilpa Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput and DHO M.S. Patil were present.