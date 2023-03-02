ADVERTISEMENT

Yadgir Superintendent of Police says money was not sought from Dalit woman to settle land dispute

March 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has denied the charge that the Wadagera Police sought money to settle a land dispute between Dalit woman Kantamma Arjunagi and Shivappa of Budanal village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district.

Hanumanth Arjunagi and Kantamma Arjunagi on Wednesday told a press conference in Yadgir that Ms. Arjunagi was assaulted by Shivappa, son of Parappa from whom they had purchased two acres of land 20 years ago. They said that the land was, however, not registered.

They said that when they approached the police seeking justice, the latter demanded ₹5 lakh to settle the case.

But, this has now been denied by the Superintendent of Police. Talking to The Hindu over phone on Thursday, Dr. Vedamurthy said that the police did not seek money from the Arjunagi couple.

“The police only conveyed a message to the Arjunagi couple that Shivappa was demanding ₹5 lakh for settling the land dispute. On the other hand, the Arjunagi couple said that they are ready to settle the dispute for ₹4 lakh,” Dr. Vedamurthy said.

He added that the police advised both the parties to settle the land dispute as it is civil in nature, with humanitarian interest in mind and not with any intention of seeking money from the Arjunagi couple. Therefore, the charge made by the couple is false, he said.

