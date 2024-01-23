Yadgir student felicitated for being elected child scientist

January 23, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has felicitated Kumari Kaveri, a 10th Standard student at Vidyavardhaka High School in Saidapur of Yadgir district, for being elected as child scientist at the national level.

Kumari Kaveri submitted a thesis on the subject of “Causes of lineage of sparrows and remedies” in the 31st State-level national child scientists conference held in Sedam in Kalaburagi district. The conference was organized by Karnataka Rajya Vignan Parishad.

The parishad has been organizing the conference every year and it was held in Sedam recently.

Congratulating Kumari Kaveri, the Deputy Commissioner said that her achievement at this age will definitely inspire other students.

“I wish other students too should represent the State in the national level with their theses,” she added.