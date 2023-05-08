Yadgir skipped to 35th place in SSLC results

May 08, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Yadgir

Yadgir district skipped to last place in the State ranking list of the SSLC results announced on Monday. With 75.49 pass percentage, the district stood in 35th place as it was in B grade last year with 78.69%. But, compared to last year’s results, the pass percentage was reduced 3.02%.

As many as 16,157 students appeared the examinations and of them, 11,935 students passed. Of the 8,231 boys students who appeared examinations, 5,722 ( 69.52% ) students passed and of the 7,926 girls, 6,213 (78.32%) students passed.

The toppers of the district as follows: Archana and Laxmi - 625/620 (with 99.02%), Neha and Bhumi Jain - 617 (98.72%), Rakshita Panchal - 617 (98.72%), Bhagyasree - 616 (98.56%), Varsha - 615 (98.54%), Vasanti Shali and Saba Bushar - 614 (98.24%), Sridevi and Priyanka 612 (98.20%) respectively.