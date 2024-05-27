Yadgir sees five deaths in rain-related incidents between March 1-May 26

Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that five people have died in rain-related incidents between March 1 and May 26 in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Compensation has already been released in three incidents. Meanwhile, a detailed report on damage caused by rain has been sought,“ he added.

He was talking to media persons after chairing a meeting here on Monday to discuss drought, drinking water crisis and damage caused by the recent spell of rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A total of five people, including two women and a child, and 34 animals, including sheep, goats and livestock, have died in rain-related incidents, including lightning. And, 31 houses have been partially damaged, while 423 sheds or huts have been damaged from May 21 to 26. Nearly 700 electricity poles and cables have been either damaged or broken. A detailed report on the loss caused to crops, houses and also to GESCOM has been sought from the officers concerned,“ Mr. Darshanapur said.

Drought compensation

Earlier, in the meeting, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela explained to the Minister that drought compensation totaling ₹20.65 crore (₹2,000 each) has been released to 1,04,492 beneficiaries so far.

She also said that in all, ₹266.97 lakh is available with the tahsildar’s calamity relief account in the respective taluks. Of this, ₹57.42 lakh is in Shahapur followed by ₹41.6 lakh in Shorapur, ₹20.62 lakh in Yadgir, ₹47.8 lakh in Gurmitkal, ₹84.13 lakh in Wadagera and ₹15.4 lakh in Hunsagi taluk, respectively

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinking water crisis

The Deputy Commissioner said that 54 villages are facing drinking water crisis and the number of villages will go up to 329 in the next two months. Drinking water is being supplied to the 54 villages from rented borewells. Of these villages, five are in Wadagera taluk, 14 in Shorapur taluk, 23 in Yadgir taluk and 12 in Gurmitkal taluk.

Of the 329 villages that will face drinking water crisis, 50 are in Shahapur, 28 in Wadagera, 68 in Shorapur, 76 in Hunsagi, 62 in Yadgir and 45 in Gurmitkal.

Issuing directions to the officials, the Minister said that necessary action should be taken to protect water resources, including flushing and deepening borewells and repairing RO plants, immediately to ensure potable drinking water is supplied in problematic villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture

Mr. Darshanapur specifically advised the Agriculture Department officials to keep a close vigil on the sale of substandard sowing seeds, particularly cotton, and take action against traders for selling seeds, fertilisers and chemicals above their actual prices.

Responding to the Minister, Joint Director of Agriculture Department K.H. Ravi said that the sowing target for kharif is 4.02 lakh hectares. Adequate sowing seeds, fertilisers and chemicals are in stock. Based on demand from farmers, the administration will provide the necessary seeds, fertilisers and chemicals.

He also said that criminal cases have been booked against companies for selling substandard sowing seeds and misbranding chemicals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Darshanapur also got information from the commissioners of all three CMCs and other officials of the urban water supply department.

The officials explained that drinking water will be provided under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation - 2 (AMRUT). Under the project, ₹100 crore is earmarked for Shahapur, ₹50 crore for Yadgir and ₹40 crore each for Kembhavi and Hunsagi towns.

Finally, Mr. Darshanapur advised the Agriculture, Horticulture, Revenue, Urban Water Supply, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department officials and also GESCOM officials to address the problems of the people on priority.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Tahsildars and Executive Officers of all six taluks and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.