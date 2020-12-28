Yadgir registers 70.34 % polling, Raichur 77.11 %

Elections in the second phase to gram panchayats in Yadgir and Raichur districts were peaceful, according to officials.
As many as 56 gram panchayats, 22 in Yadgir taluk, 17 in Gurmitkal and 17 in Wadagera, with 837 seats, faced elections in Yadgir district.
The approximate percentage of voting was 70.34 in Yadgir district. Yadgir taluk recorded 71.55 % polling, Gurmitkal taluk 67.26 % and Wadgera taluk recorded 71.69 voting.
In Raichur district, the approximate percentage of voting was 77.11.
As many as 80 gram panchayatss, 29 in Lingsugur, 30 in Sindhanur and 21 in Maski, with 1,269 seats, went to the polls on Sunday. Lingsugur taluk registered 76.82 % polling, Sindhanur taluk 78.62 % and Maski taluk recorded 74.61% voting.
