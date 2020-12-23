Yadgir records 73.86 % polling

The first phase of gram panchayat elections in Yadgir and Raichur district went off peacefully on Tuesday. Elections were held to 59 gram panchayats with 1,000 seats in Yadgir and 91 gram panchayats with 1,793 seats in Raichur.
Among 59 gram panchayats in Yadgir district, 22 are in Shahapur with 1,008 candidates, 20 in Surpur with 785 candidates and 17 in Hunsagi GPs with 651 candidates.
Of the 91 gram panchayats in Raichur district, 32 are in Raichur taluk with with 631 candidates, 28 in Deodurg taluk with 544 candidates, 17 in Manvi taluk with 341 candidates and 14 are in Sirwar with 277 candidates.
According to reports at 5 p.m., Shahapur recorded 44.99 % voting, Hunsagi 61.37 % and Surpur 58.91 % in Yadgir district. Meanwhile, Raichur taluk registered 55.12 % voting, Deodurg 63.20 %, Manvi 59.32 % and Sirwar registered 57.99 % voting in Raichur district.
