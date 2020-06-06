Yadgir records 103 new cases

Yadgir district crossed registered 103 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. All of them Maharashtra returnees and were in institutional quarantine. They are being treated at the designated hospital in Yadgir.

The total number of cases is 476. Of this, 68 were discharged and one died. Presently, active cases are 407.

In Raichur, two persons tested positive on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases reached 358. Of this, 37 have been discharged and active cases are 320.