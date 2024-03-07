GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yadgir officials told to establish blood bank to help tackle anaemia

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao chairs review meeting

March 07, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Yadgir 

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed officials of the Health Department to establish a blood bank in the district headquarters to reduce anaemia cases.

Addressing a review meeting in Yadgir on Thursday, Mr. Gundu Rao said that the district has been witnessing high numbers of anaemia cases in the recent days. Therefore, it is necessary to establish a blood bank on top priority in two weeks to reduce such cases, he added.

Referring to incidents where doctors suggested that patients in government hospitals bring medicine from outside, the Minister strictly warned that such a practice should be stopped immediately and the authorities should keep sufficient and necessary medicine in hospitals.

“Not only medicine, you should also conduct the required examinations in hospitals itself,” he added.

The Minister said that initiatives to fill vacant posts, including lab technicians and pharmacists, for hospitals in the district will be taken shortly.

He directed the officials to take immediate and proper steps to reduce mother-and-baby death incidents, provide effective treatment for pregnant women and appoint a technician to operate MRI machine in the Shahapur Taluk Hospital.

District in-charge and Small Scale Industries Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and others were present.

