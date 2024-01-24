GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yadgir officials told to ensure quality in ongoing civic works

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur chairs a quarterly review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme

January 24, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur chairing a quarterly Karnataka Development Programme review meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur chairing a quarterly Karnataka Development Programme review meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has asked officials of various government departments to ensure quality in ongoing civic works.

He was addressing a quarterly review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) in Yadgir on Wednesday.

While replying to Member of Legislative Assembly Sharanagouda Kandkur, the Minister said that the civic works, including work on anganwadi centre and schools, should be of quality and completed within the time stipulated, as there is zero tolerance for low-quality works.

Earlier, Mr. Kandkur raised the issue saying that the majority of works have been entrusted to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) and the Nirmiti Kendra is expecting quality. But the works remain incomplete and are of low quality, he said.

The Minister also advised the officers that no further work should commence until the earlier works are completed.

Mr. Kandkur said that the gates of the barrages in Anur and Chiganur villages are almost damaged and they have to be replaced immediately. Responding to him, the officials of Minor Irrigation said that a ₹56 crore grant is required to replace those gates.

The issue of increased activities involving illegal sand extraction, theft and other illegal activities, including matka and gambling, were thoroughly discussed.

Again, Mr. Kandkur and another MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur raised their voices. The Minister, while replying, advised the Home and other departments concerned to take strict action against illegal sand extraction and the other illegal activities and also prevent overloading of sand in transportation.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha and other officers were present.

