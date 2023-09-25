HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Yadgir officers told to address applications received at Janata Darshan with specific solutions

September 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur listening to an elderly man during the Janata Darshan programme in Yadgir on Monday.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur listening to an elderly man during the Janata Darshan programme in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that the government has committed itself to attending to the grievances of the public and solve the problems without any delay.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the maiden Janata Darshan programme in Yadgir on Monday.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed Ministers to conduct Janata Darshan programme once in a fortnight to attend to the grievances of the public and find solutions to them. The prime concern in holding Janata Darshan is to take the administration to the people instead of asking people to approach administration for getting solutions to their problems. Therefore, officers of all government departments should take all applications received in the programme seriously, verify them properly and solve the problems with specific solutions,” he said.

He also added that the State government has implemented four of its five guarantees as promised before the elections. “Officers should ensure these guarantees reach beneficiaries without fail,“ he said.

MLAs Raja Venkatappa Naik, Channareddy Patil Tunnur and Sharanagowda Kandkur, District in-charge Secretary Manoj Jain, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha and others were present.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar and other officers accompanied the Minister as they all received a total of 245 applications from the public seeking relief.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.