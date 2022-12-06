Yadgir native from Spain takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

December 06, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Basavaraj Sankin with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh recently.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Basavaraj Sankin, a 28-year-old native of Tumkur village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district, who works as a System Level Engineer for a U.S.-based company in Barcelona, Spain, and has been living in Barcelona for the last few years, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Susner, Agara Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

Mr. Sankin, who has been elected president of the Indian Overseas Congress in Spain, told The Hindu over phone: “The yatra will definitely bring changes in India which many people in the country and also abroad want.”

Explaining about his participation in the yatra, Mr. Sankin said that he met member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and introduced himself saying that he was coming from Spain. Then Mr. Gandhi asked him a few questions in Spanish. “We had a discussion about how to strengthen the party overseas and he said that he will always support us,” he said.

Mr. Sankin said that he earlier wanted to meet Mr. Gandhi when the latter crossed Raichur district. But, it did not happen. Therefore, he planned his visit now, he added.

