Yadgir making all preparations to hold SSLC exams

The Education Department has made preparations to conduct SSLC examinations with necessary health precautions in Yadgir district as the examinations are expected to be conducted in the third week of July.

The second wave of the pandemic has declined in the district. However, the department has been planning to ensure the maximum health care for students appearing for the examinations.

Initially, it was decided to form a block for 24 students. But, considering the threat of a possible third wave, it was later decided to reduce the number of students to 12 in one block.

Officials have identified a total 1,480 blocks in 96 examination centres across the district. Of these, 566 blocks in 36 centres are in Yadgir taluk followed by 468 blocks in 29 centres in Shahapur taluk and 446 blocks in 27 centres in Surpur taluk. And, each block will be supervised by superintendents.

As many as 17,749 students have registered for the examinations this year. Of these, 6,790 students are in Yadgir taluk followed by 5,608 in Shahapur taluk and 5,351 students in Surpur taluk.

“We have taken necessary initiatives for holding the examinations. Each centre will be sanitised. Students appearing for the examinations should undergo medical examinations such as fever check by Health Department officials who will be deployed for the purpose. Students must wear face masks and apply hand sanitisers,” Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shantagowda Patil told The Hindu.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Shilpa Sharma, who held meetings with the Education Department officials, has asked them to ensure that students are appearing for the examinations as per the guidelines issue, while maintaining social distancing.

“Health Department officials will be deployed in each centre to take necessary steps. The Police Department has been asked to provide security to the centres to prevent any untoward incidents. Route vehicles carrying examination material, staff and other employees to reach the examination centre have been arranged,” Ms. Sharma said.

A total of 184 Health Department staff and the same number of Scouts and Guides, examination supervisors, mobile vigilance officers will be deployed.