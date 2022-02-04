Yadgir in third place in file disposal under Bhoomi

YADGIR

04 February 2022 00:32 IST

Yadgir district has obtained in the third place in the State as far as disposing of applications received from the general public on Bhoomi software is concerned, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

She was addressing a programme in Yadgir on Wednesday.

“The officials concerned and other staff have done their job extremely well and disposed of applications in a short period. Thus, we were able to obtain the third place in the State,” she appreciated.

The Deputy Commissioner advised the Deputy Director of the Land Records to complete land survey expeditiously to provide better service to farmers.

Information on issues related to the Revenue Department, including mismatches in column numbers III and IX in the RTC, Mojini files, Navodaya App and availability of graveyard, was collected by the Deputy Commissioner.

Revenue Department officials informed the Deputy Commissioner that land for graveyard in eight villages each in Yadgir and Gurmitkal taluks, 12 villages in Shorapur taluk and five villages in Hunsagi taluk has been sanctioned in January.They further said that ₹11.74 crore compensation has been distributed to 12,165 farmers as their crops in 10,902 hectares were destroyed in rain

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shanakargowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division Prashant Hanagandi, Tahsildar of Yadgir Channamallappa Ganti, Tahsildar of Shahapur Madhuraj, Tahsildar of Shorapur Subbanna Jamkhandi, Tahsildar of Wadagera Suresh Ankalgi, Tahsildar of Gurmitkal Sharanabasav and Tahsildar of Hunsagi Ashok Surpurkar and other officials were present.