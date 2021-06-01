Yadgir has stemmed second wave, says Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said that the district administration has successfully prevented the spread of COVID-19 in the second wave as the number of positive cases has gone down. Also, it is all prepared to face a third wave, if any, with the necessary medical aid.

She was speaking after the distribution of electrical steamer machines to the frontline COVID warriors in Yadgir on Tuesday.

The machines were donated by Gauthamchand Ananthkumar Shaileshkumar Dhoka and Bharatiya Jain Sangh (BJS) in Yadgir.

Dr. Ragapriya said that another 250 beds with oxygen have been set up in the District General Hospital where patients infected by COVID-19 are being treated.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that people should join hands with the administration in the fight against the virus. He appreciated Bharatiya Jain Sangh for donating the steamers.

District president of Bharatiya Jain Sangh Babu Dhoka spoke.

Chief Executive Officer Shilap Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput, Assistant Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal, Rajesh Dhoka, Dinesh Dhoka, Ajith Dhoka, Mukhesh Khandelwal and community members were present.