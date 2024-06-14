ADVERTISEMENT

Yadgir has adequate stock of seeds, fertilisers, says official

Published - June 14, 2024 09:17 pm IST - YADGIR:

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of good spells of rain and sowing picking up, the Agriculture Department has taken steps to maintain adequate stock of seeds and fertilisers at the Raita Sampark Kendras across Yadgir district.

In a release, the Joint Director of Agriculture Department K.H. Ravi, said that the department had taken steps to maintain good stock of sowing seeds. He has requested the farmers to purchase the required seeds at a subsidised rate from RSKs by submitting documents like RTC, Aadhaar Card, and holdings.

Now the available stock is as follows: Greengram (BGS9) - 21.00 quintals, redgram- (TS3R) 82.20 quintals, redgram-(GRG-811) 112.90 quintals and redgram- ( GRG-152) 29.85 quintals.

This apart, the district has a stock of 59,893 metric tonnes of fertilisers including urea - 29,795 metric tonnes; DAP - 5,663 metric tonnes; MOP - 391 metric tonnes; Complex - 23,667 metric tonnes; and SSP - 376 metric tonnes.

