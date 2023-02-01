ADVERTISEMENT

Yadgir gets eight ambulances for livestock

February 01, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Yadgir district has sanctioned eight ambulances for livestock as the officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services received ambulances on Tuesday.

The ambulances were provided under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) to improve the health service of animals.

Raju B. Deshmukh, Deputy Director of the department in Yadgir, told The Hindu that Prabhu Chavan, Minister, inaugurated the ambulance service in Bidar on Tuesday.

Out of eight ambulances which were provided to the district, one each will be given to Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Shahpur, Wadagera, Shorapur and Hunsagi and one each will be given to Kakkera and Saidapur to cover the entire district.

Farmers and the public who have pet animals should utilise the ambulance service for their livestock by calling 1962. “Medical services will be given to small animals at the spot and small animals will be brought to the hospital, “ Mr. Deshmukh said.

Each ambulance will have sufficient medical staff including one “D” group employee-cum-driver, one doctor and one veterinary inspector to provide medical service to sick animals.

The Livestock Health and Disease Control scheme aids in establishing and strengthening veterinary hospitals and dispensaries. The funding pattern is in the ratio 60:40 by Centre and State, respectively. 

