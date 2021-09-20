Yadgir gets ₹3 cr. grant under aspirational districts scheme

NITI Aayog sanctions amount based on development

Yadgir district has been sanctioned an additional grant of ₹3 crore under the Aspirational Districts Programme by the Union government, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Monday, she said that the NITI Aayog sanctioned the additional grant on the basis of grade that the district received based on development. Yadgir district has made strides and has obtained a good grade in infrastructure development. Thus, the NITI Aayog has sanctioned the additional grant for the district, she said and added that a proposal is going to be prepared to get the said sum released shortly.

Dr. Ragapriya further said that a total of 5,351 applications received from general public seeking J- Form, change of Khata, transfer of rights of lands and encumbrance, court judgments, land conversions, land podi under Bhoomi scheme in August have been disposed of and this will help the district to get 1.39 points on the disposal index following the 2.35 sigma valuation.

“Yadgir district has stood in the third place in the State as far as disposals of the applications are concerned. Thus, the Commissioner of Land Survey has given an appreciation letter,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there was 91% achievement in the COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17, covering 40,941 people against a target of 45,000 in a single day.

Health care centres in Kakkera, Kalladavanahalli, Kembhavi, Kodekal, Peth Ammapur, Rajankollur, Surpur City, Balichakra, Gazarkot, Honagera, Malhar, Gurmitkal, Sagar and Shahapur have covered 1,000 people each. Dr. Ragapriya said that agriculture crops in 2,191.68 hectares of land in Shahapur, Wadagera, Surpur and Hunsagi taluks were destroyed due to the flooding in the Krishna in 2021-22. Horticulture crops in 5.29 hectares and electricity infrastructure valued at Rs.49.21 lakh have been damaged. And, heavy rain from June 1 to September 20 this year has caused a huge damage in the district affecting 98 hectares of agriculture crops and nine hectares of horticulture crops, while 366 houses have partially collapsed, 222.27 km of roads damaged and 17 school buildings have been affected, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal and others were present.