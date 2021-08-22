Yadgir gears up for reopening of Classes IX, X tomorrow

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya

YADGIR

22 August 2021 01:43 IST

R. Ragapriya, Deputy Commissioner has said that officers of concerned departments have been asked to ensure that all necessary precautions were taken to maintain the cleanliness on school premises and safety of the students of Class 9 and 10, that will commence from August 23, as per guidelines issued by State government.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Ragapriya said that classrooms, toilets and playgrounds in each school should be sanitized before with help from local bodies. “A preliminary meeting with government-aided and unaided school authorities was held to discuss precautionary measures that must be initiated to protect the health of every student coming to school from August 23,” she added.

242 high schools

Yadgir district has total 242 high schools with 39,800 students in Classes 9 and 10. Children will be put in groups of 15-20 and will have to maintain social distancing, the DC said. A total of five classes of 40 minutes duration from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and four classes from 10 a.m. to 12.50 p.m on Saturday will be conducted.

Lunch and water

Dr. Ragapriya specifically said that students should bring lunch and potable drinking water from home. If they need more water, school authorities should supply hot water. Teachers must be compulsorily vaccinated. If any student shows symptoms of fever, school authorities should immediately inform the Health Department and take further action, she added.

Each school should have a separate teacher to inspect the temperature of every student with a thermal scanner as strictly directed by the government in the SOP, she said.