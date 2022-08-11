Yadgir farmers shift pump sets to safer places as KBJNL increases discharge of water from Basavasagar reservoir to Krishna river in north Karnataka

A file photo of the bridge on Kollur-Huvinadagi road getting submerged as water is released from Basavasagar reservoir to Krishna river ion Yadgir district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

Agriculture fields downstream of the reservoir in Yadgir district are facing a flood-like situation

Considering the heavy amount of water inflow, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited (KBJNL) has increased in the quantum of water being released from Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanapur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district in Karnataka on August 11.

According to sources, at 2 pm on August 11, 2.18 lakh cusecs was released from the reservoir to Krishna river when the inflow to the reservoir was 2.10 lakh cusecs. On August 11, water storage in the reservoir stood at 491.19 metres against FRL of 492.25 metres.

Meanwhile, the agriculture fields downstream of the reservoir are facing a flood-like situation.

The river water is flowing very close the bottom of a bridge which was constructed across the river near Kollur-Huvinadagi. Road connectivity between Raichur and Kalaburagi is likely to be broken as the bridge will be submerged if the water level increases.

Farmers who were drawing water from the river to nearby agriculture fields for irrigation, were seen shifting pump sets to safer places. In 2021, many pump sets were washed away in the river water after authorities increased outflow from the reservoir.

“To prevent pump sets from being washed away in the swollen river, we are shifting them to safer places. We had lost thousands of rupees after many pump sets were washed away in 2021,” said Shivareddy Patil, a farmer.