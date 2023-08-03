Yadgir district records 74.13% registration under Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

August 03, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Yadgir

Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme announced by the State government to transfer ₹2,000 directly to the bank accounts of each APL, BPL and Antyodaya card holder every month has been going on in full swing in Yadgir district. So far, 1,80,532 members with 74.13% of all types of cards have registered their names to get benefits under this scheme.

There are 2.87 lakh cards, including APL, BPL and Antyodaya, in the district and of these, 2.43 lakh cards are with women named as head of the family. And, the remaining 44,000 cards have men as head of the family.

According to norms of the scheme, a woman where she is the head of the family will get the benefit. Therefore, officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department are insisting that men who are heads of their families as per the cards should convert such cards showing their women members as head of their families to benefit under the scheme.

Women who are tax payers and file GST returns are barred from getting benefits under this scheme.

“The registration process began on July 19 and it will end by August 18. However, it has not been confirmed yet from which date the beneficiaries will get ₹2,000 into their accounts directly,” Deputy Director (In-charge) of Women and Child Welfare Department Prem Murthy has said.

As many 281 registration centres have been opened for the card holders to get their names registered. Of the 281 centres, 132 are GramOne centres in the rural areas, one KarnatakaOne centre, 122 Bapuji Seva Kendras and 25 Gruha Lakshmi centres for urban card holders.

“The card holders can approach nearby centres and get their names registered for getting benefits. There has been 74.13% registration recorded till Wednesday and hopefully, it will increase gradually. Card holders can also register their names with Praja Pratinidhi members who come to work voluntarily,“ Mr. Prem Murthy said.

Yadgir district stands 21st in the State where an individual district has registered names with a high number of beneficiaries. Bengaluru Rural District stands in the first place, while Bengaluru Urban District is in the 31st place.

