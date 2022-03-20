Yadgir district receives heavy rain
Yadgir district received its first rainfall of this season on Sunday evening. Heavy shower was accompanied with thunderstorms. After experiencing scorching heat and soaring temperature throughout the day, the downpour after 5 p.m. cooled down the weather.
“Farmers experienced rainfall with the soothing mud smell. The shepherd and farmers should be very careful while grazing sheep and goat and working in the field and protect themselves from possible lightening,” Mallikarjun Satyampet, Farmer leader and State convener of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha said.
