Yadgir district receives a good spell of rain

July 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Yadgir

Yadgir district has received rainfall that is being considered to be helpful to farmers who have been eagerly waiting for several days now.

Earlier, farmers stopped sowing green gram in a majority of targeted areas and instead, started sowing cotton and red gram in a few parts of the district in the hope of good rainfall. But the dry spell which lasted till a few days ago kept the farmers worried. Now, hopes have begun to spring in them after a good spell of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

According to information provided by the Statistics Department, Shahapur taluk received 2.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 8.8 mm followed by Shorapur with 2.5 mm against 3.6 mm, Yadgir 4.3 mm against 7.8 mm, Gurmitkal 7.6 mm against 5.9 mm, Wadagera 2.2 mm against 9.3 mm and Hunsagi taluk with 1.9 mm against a normal of 2.6 mm rainfall.

The data provided by the Agriculture Department says that 1,65,288 hectares out of the targeted 4,01,683 hectares of land during the monsoon season has come under cultivation so far. Of the sown area, 1,06,910 hectares have come under cotton against a target of 1,86,297 hectares followed by red gram in 50,095 hectares against a target of 82,750 hectares and green gram in 6,735 hectares against a target of 18,694 hectares.

Altogether, sowing has been completed in 41% of the targeted area.

A majority of farmers have already completed sowing cotton. However, they can continue sowing cotton till the end of this week as the district has now received a good spell of rain.

