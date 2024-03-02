March 02, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The drought-affected Yadgir district is facing severe drinking water problems, with 56 villages in the district being identified as problematic. Water sources in many villages have reportedly been depleted. Due to groundwater depletion, many borewells are slowly going dry.

According to information provided by the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department on March 2, out of 56 villages that have been identified as problematic, 20 are in Gurmitkal Assembly constituency, followed by eight in Yadgir constituency, 12 in Shahapur constituency, and 16 in Surpur constituency.

The names of 56 villages facing drinking water problems are: Madhavar, Sann Sambra, Subhash Nagar, Yampad, Ashapur tanda, Burj tanda, G.B. tanda, Dharmapur tanda, Kamal Nagar, Hattikuni, Kotagera, Munagal, S. Hosalli, Belagera, Balichakra, Horuncha, Kanchagarahalli tanda, Malkappanahalli, and Venkatesh Nagar in Gurmitkal constituency.

Warkanalli, R. Hosalli tanda, Hayyal, Yakshinthi, Gaddesugur, Halagera, Hursagundagi, and Wadagera in Yadgir constituency.

Mudbul, Aralahalli, Sadyapur, Chandapur Melina tanda, Chandapur Kelagina tanda, Gundapur, Huvinahalli, Tallalli B., Yaktapur, Malkapur, Kachapur, and Bevinal S.K. in Shahapur constituency.

Amalihal, Bailapur, Bailapur tanda, Kalladevanahalli, Manjalapur, Kanagandanahalli, Kolihal, Gundalagera, Maralabhavi, Hanumasagar, Rajwal tanda, Rajankollur, Jaligidada tanda, Kamalapur, Melinagaddi, and Jogundabhavi in Surpur constituency.

“Of the identified villages, 16 are now facing acute drinking water problems. Water is being taken from private borewells for supply to these villages,” Anand, Executive Engineer of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation department, told The Hindu.

The names of the 16 villages where water is being supplied from private borewells are: Yaktapur, Yaktapur Quarters, Bevinal S.K. Huvinahalli, Tallalli (B), Inapur, Warkanalli, Hattikuni, Kotagera, Munagal, Sanna Sambra, Madhwar, Subhash Nagar, Yampad, Wadagera, and Halagera.

The task force has been meeting frequently to discuss the drinking water crisis and to seek suggestions to tackle drinking water issues.

“We have initiated work of deepening and flushing borewells if there is a chance to improve the water level. It has been suggested that officials drill new borewells after consulting the Department of Mines and Geology,” Mr. Anand added.

Yadgir district has two major rivers — Krishna and Bhima. Yet, people in rural areas face a shortage of drinking water.

“Elected representatives, the administration, and officials have failed to find a permanent solution for the drinking water problem. Having two major rivers, we need to have proper infrastructure that can ensure supply of drinking water to rural areas,” said Umesh Mudnal, a social activist.

