ADVERTISEMENT

Yadgir district has enough fodder in stock

May 23, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

According to information provided by the Animal Husbandry Department, the fodder stock available can be managed feeding 2.90 lakh head of cattle and 6.93 lakh sheep and goats. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

This year, Yadgir district has enough fodder in stock. It may be recalled that there was a shortage during drought four or five years ago.

According to information provided by the Animal Husbandry Department, the fodder stock available can be managed feeding 2.90 lakh head of cattle and 6.93 lakh sheep and goats.

Of the 2,90,774 head of cattle, 1,07,182 are in Yadgir taluk followed by 92,158 in Shahapur taluk and 91,434 in Shorapur taluk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

And, of the 6,93,940 sheep and goats, 2,42,844 are in Yadgir taluk followed by 1,56,065 in Shahapur taluk and 2,95,031 in Shorapur taluk, respectively.

While calculating stock, the department considers 6 kg fodder per animal per day.

Hence, the existing stock of fodder, including husk of paddy, groundnut, green gram and jowar, will be available for 43 weeks with the stock in Yadgir lasting 33 weeks and those in in Shahapur and Shorapur taluks lasting 43 weeks each.

Farmers have stored fodder in stacks to protect it from rain and also prevent it from decaying naturally.

“We have sufficient fodder stock in the district. By the time the existing stock is exhausted, green grass will be available for animals and then, the district will receive rainfall,” according to Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Raju Deshmukh.

During the drought in 2019, the department had stocked fodder in fodder banks and distributed it among farmers at a cost of ₹2 per kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US