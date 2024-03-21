ADVERTISEMENT

Yadgir district has 23,309 first-time voters

March 21, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Yadgir

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on May 7

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 23,309 youth in Yadgir district are waiting to cast their votes for the first time in the coming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on May 7.

Of these young people who have registered their names on the voter list, 13,203 are male, 10,099 female, while there are seven in the Others category.

The constituency-wise figures of young voters are as follows: In Shorapur, there are 6,125 such voters (3,512 male, 2,611 female and two others), Shahapur has 6,116 such voters (3,391 male, 2,721 female and four others), Yadgir 5,551 voters (3,148 male, 2,402 female and one in the Others category) and in Gurmitkal, there are 5,517 young voters (3,152 male and 2,365 female).

The district has four Assembly constituencies in Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Shahapur and Shorapur.

Gurmitkal falls under the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, while Yadgir, Shahapur and Shorapur fall under the Raichur Lok Sabha constituency.

The district has a total of 10,26,778 voters, of which, 5,12,572 are male, 5,14,137 female and 69 are Others.

And, it remains to be seen how many of these young people will cast their votes on election day to elect their lawmakers.

