GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yadgir district has 23,309 first-time voters

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on May 7

March 21, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 23,309 youth in Yadgir district are waiting to cast their votes for the first time in the coming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on May 7.

Of these young people who have registered their names on the voter list, 13,203 are male, 10,099 female, while there are seven in the Others category.

The constituency-wise figures of young voters are as follows: In Shorapur, there are 6,125 such voters (3,512 male, 2,611 female and two others), Shahapur has 6,116 such voters (3,391 male, 2,721 female and four others), Yadgir 5,551 voters (3,148 male, 2,402 female and one in the Others category) and in Gurmitkal, there are 5,517 young voters (3,152 male and 2,365 female).

The district has four Assembly constituencies in Gurmitkal, Yadgir, Shahapur and Shorapur.

Gurmitkal falls under the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha constituency, while Yadgir, Shahapur and Shorapur fall under the Raichur Lok Sabha constituency.

The district has a total of 10,26,778 voters, of which, 5,12,572 are male, 5,14,137 female and 69 are Others.

And, it remains to be seen how many of these young people will cast their votes on election day to elect their lawmakers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.