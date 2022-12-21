  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner takes dropouts back to school in her vehicle

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal instructed authorities to visit each house and bring back students who had dropped out of school

December 21, 2022 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal took dropouts back to school in her vehicle in Satyampet village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on December 20, 2022.

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal took dropouts back to school in her vehicle in Satyampet village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on December 20, 2022.

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal visited Satyampet (Wanakihal) and Bijaspur in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on December 20. She verified voter identity cards, visited retail outlets of the public distribution system, and brought children, who had dropped out, back to school in her vehicle.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the tahsildar’s office at Shorapur and heard grievances of the people as part of ‘Zilla Adhikari Nade Halli Kade’ (officials visit villages). She also inspected the revised list of voters.

She took the list to Satyampet and Bijaspur villages to cross-check the names of voters.

“As per the direction issued by the Election Commission, the revision of voter identity cards was completed. Inserting and deleting additional names in the voters’ list was done properly. If there is any error in the names in the list, objections from the general public were called between November 9 and December 8. As part of this programme, officials visited each house and revised voter Identity cards,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Ms. Snehal visited a PDS retail shop in Satyampet and suggested to the retailer to distribute grains properly and collect prescribed cash from card-holders. “If there is any discrepancy, strict action will be taken,” she warned.

When she was in Satyampet, she came across some boys and girls. After being informed that they were dropouts, she took all of them in her vehicle back to school. The Deputy Commissioner instructed school authorities to visit each house and bring back students who had dropped out of school.

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal takes dropouts back to the local government school in her vehicle, in Satyampet village of Shorapur taluk in Yadgir district on December 20, 2022.

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal takes dropouts back to the local government school in her vehicle, in Satyampet village of Shorapur taluk in Yadgir district on December 20, 2022.

She was accompanied by Subbanna Jamakhandi, tahsildar of Shorapur, Prabhu Dhore, District Officer of Food and Civil Supply Department, Social Welfare Officer Channabasava, and Santosh Sheshalu, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department.

Related stories

‘Villages can see development only if officials work efficiently’
‘Name District Sports Stadium after Vallabhbhai Patel’
NSUI demands restoration of scholarships, free bus passes in Yadgir

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.