Yadgir DC urges villagers to get vaccinated

14 August 2021 19:54 IST

R. Ragapriya, Deputy Commissioner, on Saturday paid a visit to villages where the vaccination drive is on and urged residents to get vaccinated to fight against the third wave of COVID- 19.

She visited Mundaragi, Ramsamudra, Kandkur, Chintanalli tanda, and Mogdampur tanda in Gurmitkal and Yadgir taluk, respectively.

Dr. Ragapriya said that the only way to fight the pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated.

“If you cooperate and get the vaccine, we can fight against the possible third wave,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner suggested that Health Department Officials take the help from government departments concerned, ASHAs and anganwadi workers, and Panchayat Development Officials to reach every individual in urban and rural areas to ensure that 100% vaccination.

Talking about rumours among the public with regard to vaccination, Dr. Ragapriya said that street dramas will be held to create awareness among the public.

She also said that vaccination drive should be on between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at taluk health centres.