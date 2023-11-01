HamberMenu
Yadgir DC remembers sacrifice of Kannada fighters

November 01, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela addressing a gathering at Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela addressing a gathering at Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela remembered the richest culture, tradition, and history of Karnataka State during the 68th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration in Yadgir on Wednesday and said that it is everybody’s duty to take this glory to the next generation.

She was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.

Dr. Susheela said: “I appreciate the commitment of Kannadigas to serve the motherland and uphold the dignity of the state and country as well”. She also suggested that respect for other languages and culture of the non-Kannadiga States as Kannadigas are highly appreciated by others for brotherhood and gesture. 

The Deputy Commissioner said that several prominent leaders have sacrificed their lives to unify people speaking Kannada. “The contribution of S. Nijalingappa, Aluru Venkataraya, Muduveedu Krishnaraya, F.G. Halakatti, Mohare Hanumantharaya, and several organisations like Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Karnataka Sabha, Karnataka Ekikarana Samiti, and Karnataka Ekikarana Maha Samiti was immense in the unification of the State,” she added.

Dr. Susheela said that State government had announced five guarantees of which four had already been implemented. 

A tableau exhibition was organised by the Departments of Education, Forest, KKRTC, Rural Drinking water and Sanitation, Health and Family Welfare, Revenue, Home, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Women and Child development, Zilla Panchayat, and Yadgir CMC.

Channareddy Patil Tunnur, MLA, Garima Panwar, Chief Executive Officer of ZP, G. Sangeetha, Superintendent of Police, Kajol Patil, Range Forest Officer, Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Siddappa Hotti and others were present.

