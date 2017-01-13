Karnataka

‘Co-op. farm loans can be waived if Centrewrites off lendings from nationalised banks’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the State government will take action to waive farm loans taken from co-operative societies if the Union government waived loans taken by farmers from nationalised banks.

He was talking to mediapersons at a helipad in Shantapur in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district before leaving for a programme organised by the Kanaka Gurupeetha at Tinthini Bridge near Veeragota village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Thursday.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 6:59:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/yadgir-cooperative-loans-waiver-nationalised-banks/article17030954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY