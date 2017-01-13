‘Co-op. farm loans can be waived if Centrewrites off lendings from nationalised banks’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the State government will take action to waive farm loans taken from co-operative societies if the Union government waived loans taken by farmers from nationalised banks.

He was talking to mediapersons at a helipad in Shantapur in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district before leaving for a programme organised by the Kanaka Gurupeetha at Tinthini Bridge near Veeragota village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Thursday.