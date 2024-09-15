Yadgir Congress MLA faces the wrath of Dalits at function to inaugurate human chain

Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur faced the wrath of Dalit leaders and progressive organisations during a programme to inaugurate the human chain to mark International Day of Democracy on the Deputy Commissioner’s Office premises in Yadgir on Sunday.

Dalit leaders and progressive organisations have raised a voice against Mr. Tunnur’s participation in the programme, claiming that he doesn’t have any moral ground to be there since he has been named as an accused in the death of Sub-Inspector of Police Parashuram.

“On what moral grounds have you been participating in the programme here as you are an accused (in that case)?” the Dalit leaders questioned Mr. Tunnur.

At the same time, others shouted slogans against him.

This happened when Mr. Tunnur and Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur were about to leave the venue after the programme was over.

Meanwhile, the police, who were on duty, managed to make a way for him to leave the place.

Mr. Darshanapur, who was visibly embarrassed, was trying to pacify the Dalit leaders. But they continued questioning the MLA’s participation and shouted slogans.

