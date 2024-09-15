GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yadgir Congress MLA faces the wrath of Dalits at function to inaugurate human chain

They say he doesn’t have any moral ground to be there since he has been named as an accused in the death of Sub-Inspector of Police Parashuram

Updated - September 15, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Human chain being inaugurated in Yadgir on Sunday to mark the International Day of Democracy, where Dalit leaders questioned the Congress MLA’s presence.

Human chain being inaugurated in Yadgir on Sunday to mark the International Day of Democracy, where Dalit leaders questioned the Congress MLA’s presence. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur faced the wrath of Dalit leaders and progressive organisations during a programme to inaugurate the human chain to mark International Day of Democracy on the Deputy Commissioner’s Office premises in Yadgir on Sunday.

Dalit leaders and progressive organisations have raised a voice against Mr. Tunnur’s participation in the programme, claiming that he doesn’t have any moral ground to be there since he has been named as an accused in the death of Sub-Inspector of Police Parashuram.

“On what moral grounds have you been participating in the programme here as you are an accused (in that case)?” the Dalit leaders questioned Mr. Tunnur.

At the same time, others shouted slogans against him.

This happened when Mr. Tunnur and Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur were about to leave the venue after the programme was over.

Meanwhile, the police, who were on duty, managed to make a way for him to leave the place.

Mr. Darshanapur, who was visibly embarrassed, was trying to pacify the Dalit leaders. But they continued questioning the MLA’s participation and shouted slogans.

Published - September 15, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.